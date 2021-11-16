TNT 3x3 squad inspired by All-Filipino triumph

(L-R) TNT's Samboy de Leon, ALmond Vosotros and Lervin Flores. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- After ruling the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, the TNT Tropang GIGA are looking forward to adding another trophy to their collection -- this time, through the PBA's inaugural 3x3 league.

The triumph of their 5-on-5 counterparts in the All-Filipino Cup last month is a source of motivation for TNT's 3x3 crew ahead of the PBA 3x3 competition, which opens on November 20 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

"Naguusap-usap din kami. Sinasabi namin sa sarili namin na kailangan mas ma-motivate kami kasi 'yung 5-on-5 team namin, champion," said Almond Vosotros during Saturday's media day.

"So I think kailangan ibigay din namin kung ano 'yung, ibigay namin lahat sa floor, kung ano 'yung kaya namin gawin."

Vosotros is joined in TNT's 3x3 squad by Samboy De Leon, Lervin Flores, and Jeremiah Gray.

They are in Pool A of the tournament, together with the Limitless Appmasters, Zamboanga Valientes, Platinum Karaoke, and Purefoods TJ Titans. At stake in the first leg is the top prize of P100,000.

"Champion 'yung team namin sa 5-on-5, so pipilitin din namin mag-champion din dito, para everybody happy," Flores said.

For De Leon, they are further inspired by the sacrifices made by their 5-on-5 team who stayed in a bubble in Pampanga during the Philippine Cup.

The 3x3 teams will play in Metro Manila, which is now under Alert Level 2 that allows for the conduct of contact sports.

"Sa 5-on-5, naka-bubble sila kaya malaki talaga ang sakripisyo nila doon. Kami dito, ang parang pinaka-inspirasyon namin is kailangan makuha din namin 'yung championship," said de Leon.

"Kasi, kaya kami nilagay dito, parang nakikita nila na kami 'yung may chance din na makapag-bigay sa kanila ng mga panalo," he added.

Vosotros made it clear, however, that they are not pressured by the triumph of the 5-on-5 team in the All-Filipino Cup.

"'Yung naman, palaging andiyan 'yan eh," he pointed out. "The only thing we can promise now is bibigay namin 'yung best namin ever game."

