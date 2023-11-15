The UP Fighting Maroons. Photo from UAAP Media

MANILA -- The University of the Philippines stamped their class over the University of Santo Tomas, 86-61, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

The big win hiked the Fighting Maroons' record to 11-2, putting them a step closer to securing a twice-to-beat incentive in the semis.

Efficiency is the name of the game as guard Chicco Briones also had his breakthrough performance, garnering 14 points and four rebounds in only 14 minutes of gameplay, while only missing twice.

The depth was also there for UP, as they notched 73 bench points compared to the starters' 13.

Combined double-digit efforts from Nic Cabanero, Christian Manaytay, and Migs Pangilinan weren't enough to rejuvenate UST's hopes to close out wins in the UAAP.

The Cellar-dweller Growling Tigers are now at 1-12.

UP will play National University on Sunday at the same venue to conclude the second round of eliminations.

The Growling Tigers will play their remaining match against Far Eastern University on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The scores:

UP (86) – Briones 14, Gonzales 10, Cansino 9, Belmonte 9, Lopez 8, Alter 7, Diouf 6, Felicilda 6, Fortea 6, Alarcon 4, Torres 4, Abadiano 2, Torculas 1, Cagulangan 0, Pablo 0.

UST (61) – Cabañero 14, Manaytay 14, Pangilinan 13, Duremdes 5, Laure 5, Calum 4, Llemit 3, Manalang 2, Moore 1, Crisostomo 0, Lazarte 0, Magdangal 0, Esmena 0.

Quarterscores: 24-18, 44-32, 69-47, 86-61

RELATED VIDEO: