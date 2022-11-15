Jayjay Helterbrand and Gerald Anderson will be playing for Boracay in the PSL.

MANILA -- Fourteen basketball teams will duke it out for basketball supremacy when the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) begins its Pro Division Second Conference on November 23 at the Araneta Coliseum.

It was a considerable jump from the original 8 teams initially expected to participate in the tournament, which is open even to former basketball pros.

Among those who already enlisted is the Boracay squad, which includes former PBA players Jayjay Helterbrand and Mac Cardona and celebrity cager Gerald Anderson.

PSL president Rocky Chan was delighted with the turnout of teams.

"Nadagdagan ng nadagdagan. Four more teams are coming in next year. These are mostly LGUs," Chan said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

Also competing are defending champion Davao Occidental, Bicol, Sta. Rosa and San Pedro in Laguna, Cagayan de Oro, Nueva Ecija, Quezon City, Manila, Pampanga, Bulacan, Muntinlupa, Caloocan and De La Salle-College of St. Benilde.

Operations chief and PBA legend Leo Isaac said the tournament is open to anyone who wants to participate.

"This is an open tournament. Anybody can play. There’s no limit on the number of ex-pros. Even the team owner can play. Teams are allowed 25 players, but only 15 can play in a given game," said Isaac.

The matches will be held Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

RELATED VIDEO