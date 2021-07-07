No VisMin Super Cup stint for Gerald Anderson

Gerald Anderson had to beg off from playing in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup due to scheduling conflicts. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Kapamilya star Gerald Anderson won't play for MisOr Brew AuthoriTea in the Mindanao Leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup after all.

Head coach Vis Valencia said ahead of their campaign that scheduling conflicts will prevent the 32-year-old actor from playing for them.

Anderson had a difficult time fitting VisMin's schedule in his plans, after delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to move its opening date to July 7.

"He had a prior commitment," Valencia explained. " Kumbaga 'yung schedule niya has shoots and taping both out of the country and here."

"He was ready to play and has been working out with us," the coach said of Anderson, who has previously played for Imus Bandera in the 2019-21 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Season.

"With the changes though, tinamaan na 'yung commitments niya."

The Mindanao Leg of the league was supposed to begin on May 30 in Dipolog. It was later moved to June 22 in Pagadian City.

However, with Zamboanga Del Sur still under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine until July 15 at the earliest, the league decided to move to Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay until further notice.

MisOr Brew AuthroriTea will make its VisMin debut against Clarin Sto. Nino on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Even without Anderson, MisOr remains a loaded team as it features Reil Cervantes, Mac Baracael, Jayson Ballesteros, Ronjay Buenafe, Joseph Sedurifa, and JR Cawaling.