7 int'l teams bound for Manila after NBTC Global Games

Patriots Dubai in the 2022 NBTC Global Games. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Six countries are sending seven teams to Manila to battle with the best of the best local talent in the 2023 SM NBTC National Championship.

The inaugural Global Games were held in Canada, USA, Italy (hosting for the European region), Australia, New Zealand, and Dubai from July to November.

In the end, PBA Manitoba, Toronto, Team United, Rome Elite, Crusaders, Pinoy Mavs, and Patriots Dubai qualified for the 13th season of the national tournament for young Filipino talent tentatively scheduled for April next year.

"This is another step forward in our efforts to go back to grassroots basketball for all Filipinos all over the world. This is a good sign that Filipino talent abroad continues to do well," said NBTC program director Eric Altamirano.

Canada will send two teams to the returning week-long event at the SM Mall of Asia Arena following its three-day tournament among seven squads. Team United, true to its name, will represent the USA after topping its own three-day tourney.

For their part, Rome Elite bested eight teams in Italy, Crusaders seven in Australia, and Dubai Patriots six in the Dubai Global Games.

"Hopefully, this is just the start for the NBTC Global Games. Moving forward, we want more teams to join their respective tournaments, and even more countries to organize their own Global Games," said Altamirano.

In past years, international teams in the SM NBTC National Championship featured the likes of Jalen Green, the Houston Rockets' second-year rising star, and Kihei Clark, the one-time NCAA national champion.

Playing with squads from overseas also paved the path for Kai Ballungay and Chew Daves to be recognized and recruited by Ateneo de Manila University, as well as James Kwekuteye by San Beda University.

Unlike before, however, the NBTC's 13th season will no longer be confined to school-based squads, and will now be open to club teams. All who wish to play must present proof of age (they shouldn't be born before January 1, 2004) and nationality (they should have Filipino lineage).

