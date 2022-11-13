V-League: Ateneo bounces back with win vs UP

Photo from V-League media bureau

MANILA – The Ateneo Blue Eagles capped their elimination round campaign with a four-set win over the University of the Philippines in the 2022 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge.

On Sunday, the Blue Eagles scored a 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17, over the Fighting Maroons at the Paco Arena to finish Pool B with a 4-1 slate.

Ateneo will be joining the Perpetual Altas, FEU Tamaraws, and San Beda Red Spikers in advancing to the quarterfinals in the tournament. Meanwhile, UP ended the tourney with a 1-4 card.

"Ito, non-bearing game siya sa amin kasi we’re already in the quarterfinals pero sabi ko sa kanila we’re not yet at that stage kung saan pwede tayong mamili ng kalaban. Kahit sino yung makalaban namin dapat iisa pa rin yung mindset namin," head coach Timmy Sto. Tomas said.

Kennedy Batas led the Blue Eagles with 20 big points, including four blocks, while Jettlee Gopio added 13 markers.

After the first set hiccup, Ateneo tightened their grip to the upperhand to establish a 2-1 lead heading to the fourth frame.

The Blue Eagles appeared to have found their rhythm in the fourth as they zoomed in to an early 6-1 start. An error from the UP side kept Ateneo ahead in the set, 15-9.

Kalle Blomstedt also made his presence felt as he sparked a mini 3-0 run with a crosscourt spike for a 20-13 gap, forcing the Fighting Maroons to call for time.

A quick hit by Charles Absin punctuated the match in four sets.