UAAP: FEU hopes to have Gonzales back after FIBA break

LJay Gonzales (13) of the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws during their match against the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons for the University Athletic Association (UAAP) Season 85 elimination round held at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on October 8, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Far Eastern University hopes to be back at full strength when the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament resumes on Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Tamaraws sorely missed point guard LJay Gonzales in their most recent game, a 71-60 defeat against National University last November 5 where they squandered a 19-point advantage.

Gonzales was dealing with a right ankle injury that kept him from suiting up in the contest.

"We hope to have him back sa next game," FEU head coach Olsen Racela said of their speedy point guard. "Ngayon, hindi pa namin alam really yung status niya. Medical staff namin will try to have him back by our next game but hindi pa sigurado yun."

Gonzales was unable to put weight on his right foot, but the good news for the Tamaraws is that there is no tear that will require surgery.

Racela is hopeful that the 11-day break between games will be enough for Gonzales to recover, and thus have him return to action in time to play defending champion University of the Philippines.

"Ngayon na may break na ganyan, it's gonna help us and of course, LJay. We need to give him time to heal," Racela said of their guard who is averaging 11.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.2 steals per game.

"I don't know how healthy he will be sa next game namin. But katulad today, handa nalang sila kung nandyan man si LJay o wala. But we're hoping to have him back sa next game," he added.

The Tamaraws have a 4-6 win-loss record in the men's basketball tournament, good for a share of fifth place along with the University of the East.

