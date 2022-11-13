Photo from PNVF media bureau

MANILA – The California Precision Sports - Antipolo City captured the title in the Philippine Volleyball Federation Champions League women’s division Sunday.

The CPS-Antipolo City hacked out a convincing 25-19, 25-18, 25-21 victory over the University of the East-Manila at the Philsports Arena to take the women’s gold.

Casiey Dongallo steered the CPS-Antipolo with 20 points while Jelai Gajero had 14 points including two blocks.

"I'm very happy because everyone in the team worked hard," said Dongallo, who scattered nine points in the third set.

"Even though I missed the opening match against UE, I felt I was able to bounce back and everyone had the eagerness to win. And here, we won the championship."

After finishing fifth last year in the Lipa bubble, the CAL Babies were able to complete a 5-0 sweep of the tournament en route to winning the title.

"The girls played well all throughout," said CPS Antipolo City coach Obet Vital.

"They needed to be done, which is the fundamentals, the mental, the attitude and then the physical. They did well. They hung in there."



"All of the teams they played were much [more] experienced and much older. They just kept fighting and fighting. I'm very proud that they did well and pull it through in the finals. They were determined to do well," he added.

Ja Lana paced the Lady Warriors with 14 points while Dara Nieva chipped in eight points.

Earlier, KMS-Quezon secured the bronze medal with a 25-21, 24-26, 21-25, 25-19, 15-9 win over Imus City.