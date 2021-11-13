Mac Cardona hopes to deliver a vintage performance in the PBA 3X3. Handout

"Captain Hook" will be making his return to the PBA.

The 40-year-old Mac Cardona will be suiting up for the Zamboanga Valientes in the inaugural PBA 3x3 tournament, which begins next week.

Cardona is familiar with the 3X3 format having represented San Juan Knights in a different league before.

The former De La Salle standout acknowledged returning to the PBA felt special. He will serve as the leader of the Valientes, who are also made up of JR Cawaling, Kyle Neypes, and Gino Jumao-as.

"Bibigyan ko sila ng mga magandang na-experience ko sa PBA," Cardona said in an article posted on the PBA website.

Cardona was the 2007 PBA best player of the Fiesta Conference and 2008-2009 Philippine Cup Finals MVP.

"I'm kind of old now. I'm 40 years old. Tignan natin kung mabigyan pa ako rito ng opportunity," he said.

"So sana, maging maganda ’yung pagka-retiro ko sa PBA."