UAAP: Ateneo women retain badminton crown

The Ateneo Blue Eagles. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday completed a golden double in badminton, with their women's team retaining the championship.

The Blue Eagles completed a four-peat in women's badminton at the expense of the University of the Philippines, with Mika De Guzman and Jochelle Alvarez steering Ateneo to a 3-1 triumph at the Centro Atletico Badminton Center.

De Guzman and Alvarez were crowned co-Most Valuable Players.

"I'm very happy of how we played with heart, not just today, but throughout the season. As I always say, when you play with heart, you can never go wrong," Ateneo captain and two-time MVP De Guzman said.

De Guzman and Alvarez flexed their dominance over UP captains Andrea Abalos and Patricia De Dios, 21-7, 21-12, in the second doubles match to secure the tiara, in a similar manner to their previous 3-2 outing in the eliminations.

Ateneo pushed its tally to seven championships in the women's division -- just one behind UP's eight. Earlier in the day, the Ateneo men's team dethroned National University to win the championship.

This is the third instance Ateneo won both the men's and women's division titles in a single season following Seasons 66 and 76.

The two Blue Eagles earlier put the squad into the 2-0 advantage after the two singles matches with Alvarez pulling off a revenge win against Susmita Ramos, 14-21, 21-16, 21-16, and De Guzman stamping her class against last year's top rookie Anthea Gonzalez, 21-11, 21-11.

Ramos and Gonzalez made a stand and took one back for the Fighting Maroons with a dominant 21-8, 21-16 win over Missy Cervantes and Angel Valle, but that was all UP could manage as Ateneo eventually finished the battle.

"Of course, I'm very happy. Every year was different; the preparation and the pressure were different. The girls took that pressure and managed it, and I'm so happy that they did well," Ateneo head coach Kennie Asuncion said.

Niesha De Guzman, Feeby Ferrer, and Maxene Olango complete the Ateneo team.

National University, on the other hand, finished third for the third consecutive season after denying University of Santo Tomas, 3-1, in their playoff tie.