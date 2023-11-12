The Ateneo Blue Eagles. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- After ending National University's 60-tie winning streak last Wednesday, Ateneo de Manila University made sure to finish the job four days later.

Anchored by freshman Lance Vargas, the Blue Eagles ended the Bulldogs' seven-season run at the top of UAAP Men's Badminton, escaping with a 3-2 victory in the Final, in front of a jam-packed crowd inside the Centro Atletico Badminton Center in Cubao, Quezon City.

Vargas, the No. 4 ranked men’s singles player in the country, denied No. 2 shuttler, Mark Velasco, in a thrilling final game to bag the match and the championship at 10-21, 21-9, 21-13, for the Blue Eagles' sixth UAAP title and the first since Season 76.

After losing the opening set and rebounding in the second, Vargas raced to an 11-8 lead at the changeover and never looked back.

The 19-year-old shuttler eventually finished the match with an emphatic short drive to Velasco's body, ending both the match and Atene's 10-year title drought.

"I was actually shocked by my performance, but my mindset heading into the game was just do my best and whatever the outcome is I will just enjoy the game," Vargas said. "It was the most important match because it's do-or-die, so I just focused on every point and, eventually, won it."

Blue Eagles captain Arthur Salvado Jr. and Lyrden Laborte earlier put the side at a huge 2-0 advantage after taking the first two singles matches. Salvado made quick work of Zed Monterubio, 21-12, 21-17, before Laborte followed it up with a 17-21, 21-3, 21-4 reversal against rookie MJ Perez.

The Bulldogs, though, would not lose the crown that easily, capturing the two doubles matches to keep its title-retention bid afloat.

National team pool members Julius Villabrille and James Villarante put NU on the board with a 21-15, 21-16 sweep of Salvado and Vargas. Season 85 MVP Solomon Padiz Jr. and Perez then set up the decider with 21-13, 21-14 work Laborte and Charles Bagasbas.

"I'm very happy with how the boys performed. I always knew that they had it in them, and they finally showed it. I'm beyond proud of the team," Ateneo head coach Kennie Asuncion said.

University of the Philippines, on the other hand, bagged its second straight third-place finish after repeating against University of Santo Tomas, this time via a 3-0 sweep.