Benilde annihilates Statham Academy to rule AsiaBasket

College of St. Benilde celebrates as champions. Handout/AsiaBasket.

MANILA -- What was expected to be a tight affair turned out to be a lopsided beating as the College of St. Benilde Blazers steamrolled past Statham Academy, 105-84, to clinch the 2023 Corsa Tires Asiabasket Dasmariñas Championship title on Saturday at the Dasma Arena.

The Blazers completed a sweep of the tournament after going undefeated in seven games courtesy of a 4-0 win-loss slate in the group stage followed by a 90-43 quarterfinal win against the Pilipinas Aguilas and a 103-86 semifinals triumph over the MisOr Mustangs.

Tony Ynot shone the brightest, churning out 23 points laced with six rebounds, two assists, and one block. He bagged the tournament MVP award.

Import Emman Ojuola produced a double-double effort of 14 markers and 11 boards alongside three denials.

Benilde pulled away for good in the second quarter, where the wards of Serbian head coach Rajko Toroman torched Statham Academy by scoring 37 points while limiting the US-based squad to just 17.

Statham Academy, who was competing in the Asiabasket for the first time, put up a better fight in the payoff period but their comeback attempt fell short.

"Madadala namin ito sa next (NCAA) season, sa season 100 kasi kailangan din namin ipakita next season na kaya namin mag-champion," said Ynot, who will suit up for the Blazers in the next NCAA season.



Currently, the 6-foot-1 guard is serving his residency together with fellow former San Beda Red Lions Justine Sanches and Gab Cometa as well as ex-EAC big man Allen Liwag.

Jonathan Guzman paced Statham Academy by flirting with a near double-double of 24 points and nine rebounds. Taylor Statham came close to a triple-double with 10 markers, eight boards, and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the MisOr Mustangs squandered a double-digit lead and once stared at a 13-point deficit before rallying late to gut out a thrilling 106-104 win against Shawarma Shack in their battle for third place.

The scores:

Battle for Third

MisOr Mustangs 106 - Sombero 26, Doromal 18, Doroteo 14, Teodoro 12, Paras 10, Meca 9, Monteclaro 8, Velasquez 5, Gonzales 4.

Shawarma Shack 104 - Matillano 24, Gabawan 15, Guevara 13, Ibanez 9, Akpuru 9, Montilla 7, Alba 6, Obuyes 6, Menguez 6, Pantera 4, Rojo 2, Inocencio 2, Alano 1.

Finals

Benilde 105 - Ynot 23, Ordonio 18, Ojuola 14, Liwag 10, Sanchez 8, Torres 7, Oli 7, Eusebio 5, Ancheta 5, Serrano 4, Cometa 4.

Statham Academy 84 - Guzman 24, Galuppo 15, Etter 14, Chung 14, Statham 10, Divita 5, Funchess 2