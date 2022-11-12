Zavier Lucero (22) of the UP Fighting Maroons reacts during their match against the NU Bulldogs at the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 12, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Winners of their last six games, the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons are taking the right steps towards the defense of their UAAP championship.

This, according to UP forward Zavier Lucero who has been superb in the Fighting Maroons' winning run in Season 85.

"We're continuing to take steps in the right direction," said Lucero after the Fighting Maroons crushed the University of the East, 83-69, last week.

It was the third straight game that UP had won in double-digits -- a big departure from their victories in the first round where the Fighting Maroons repeatedly found themselves in tight contests down the stretch.

"Obviously our goal is not to be in close games," said Lucero, who had 17 points in their win over UE that hiked UP's record to 9-1 in Season 85. "We had a chance to put that one away early, I thought we missed that chance. But at the same time, we still were able to control it late and pull ahead again."

"I think as long as we keep building and keep trying to build our chemistry and play together on both ends of the ball, I don't think there will be too many teams that can beat us," he added.

The Fighting Maroons are the first team to secure a Final 4 spot in Season 85, and they are well on track to getting a twice-to-beat advantage as well. But both Lucero and UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde are adamant that they cannot be satisfied about their current record.

Monteverde, in particular, pointed out that the team standing is the least of their concern as he wants the Fighting Maroons to continue improving.

"We're not really into kung ano 'yung standing namin. But nag-focus pa rin kami sa sarili namin, as a team, and what to improve on. So every game na naglalaro kami, we just try to view 'yung game, talk about it, and find ways to improve. Doon lang kami naka-focus," he explained.

"I think that's the biggest thing for our team, making sure we're well-oiled and ready to go within ourselves, because then, it doesn't matter who's on the other side of the court. That'll be good, because we're trying to kill every team out there," said Lucero, for his part.

UP will be back in action on Thursday, November 17, against Far Eastern University.

