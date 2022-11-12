Photo from the Philippine Volcanoes Facebook page

After dropping its game against Korea, the Philippine Volcanoes pulled off an upset win over Japan in the Asia Rugby 7s Series Leg 2 in Incheon.

The Volcanoes, led by Kai Stroem, scored a 12-5 victory against Japan at Namdong Asiad Rugby Stadium in Pool B.

It was the first time the Philippines beat Japan in rugby.

Prior to their win against the Japanese, the nationals bowed to Korea, 12-5.





The Volcanoes will wrap up their Day 1 campaign with a game against Malaysia at 6:20 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Philippine women's rugby team lost to Thailand and Japan.

The Pinays had it 5-39 against the Japanese then 5-27 against the Thais.

