Returning import Myles Powell erupted for 50 points as he led Bay Area's blowout win against Rain or Shine in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday.

The Dragons brought Powell back in lieu of Andrew Nicholson and it paid dividends as the import knocked down a total of 11 triples against the Painters.

Powell also brought down 10 rebounds.

Bay Area's 7-foot-5 big man Liu Chuanxing had 11 points and 9 boards, while Kobe Lam and Siong Jianhua each had 9 markers.

Eager to rebound from a controversial 79-82 loss to Meralco, the Dragons trained their guns against the Painters as Powell poured in 30 points in the first half for Bay Area's 57-42 advantage.

The gap went as wide as 33 points late in the payoff period.

Bay Area's seventh win in 9 games also spoiled the debut of Ryan Pearson as Rain or Shine import.

Pearson settled for 9 points as the Painters fell to 4-5.

Anton Asistio led the way for ROS with 20 points, while Rey Nambatac had 12 markers.

