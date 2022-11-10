FIBA: Ange Kouame set for Gilas return against Jordan

Gilas Pilipinas in practice in Jordan. SBP photo

Ateneo de Manila University center Ange Kouame will make his return for Gilas Pilipinas when they play Jordan in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers this Friday in Amman.

The naturalized player was included in Chot Reyes' 12-man line-up for the game, with San-En NeoPhoenix guard Thirdy Ravena winding up as the final cut for the roster.

Kouame, 24, last played for the Philippines in the February 2022 window of the qualifiers before injuries kept him out of the FIBA Asia Cup and ensuing qualifying windows.

He will reunite with Adelaide 36ers center Kai Sotto in the Gilas frontline, where they will be joined by veterans Japeth Aguilar of Barangay Ginebra and Poy Erram of TNT Tropang GIGA.

Completing the roster are: San Miguel's CJ Perez, Ginebra's Jamie Malonzo and Scottie Thompson, TNT's Calvin Oftana and Roger Pogoy, Japan-based professionals Ray Parks of Nagoya and Dwight Ramos of Levanga, and De La Salle rookie Kevin Quiambao.

The roster was unveiled through FIBA after teams held their technical meetings.

Gilas, which has a 3-3 record in Group E, will play Jordan at 12 a.m. on Friday (Manila time) at the Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

