PBA: Willie Miller joins Converge coaching staff

(L-R) Danny Ildefonso, CK Kanapi, Willie Miller, Archen Cayabyab of Converge. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Former two-time PBA Most Valuable Player Willie Miller is now part of the coaching staff of the Converge FiberXers, the team announced on Tuesday.

"After his playing career, Willie has been passionate about coaching at the grassroots level. It’s really his passion," Converge team governor Archen Cayabyab said in a statement. "So when we got to talk to him and asked if he could be part of our staff, he did not hesitate to say yes to us."

According to the team, Miller is expected to mentor the team's up-and-coming guards in Schonny Winston, Mac Tallo, and Alec Stockton.

"We're thrilled to have Willie Miller join our coaching staff at Converge FiberXers. His unparalleled experience and exceptional skills as a guard in the PBA will be a game-changer for our young talents. With Coach Willie's guidance, our guards are poised for remarkable growth and development," said FiberXers team manager Jacob Lao.

Miller won PBA MVP honors in 2002 and 2007, and was a four-time champion. He is the second former PBA MVP in Converge's bench, after Danny Ildefonso who is the FiberXers' big man coach.

The move reunites Miller with former members of the Alaska organization in Converge: assistant team manager CK Kanapi-Daniolco and medical staff Facundo Sun, Gus Vargas, and Mike Braga.

Miller has a prior association with Converge coach and Cayabyab during their time at Colegio de San Juan de Letran. Moreover, he and Cayabyab grew up together in their hometown of Olongapo.

"Me and Willie grew up together in Olongapo. Then, we went to Manila together after high school. That is where we met Coach Aldin (Ayo) at Letran. We did not expect that even in the PBA, we would still be together," Cayabyab said.