B.League: Paras helps Chiba take down Yamagata

Posted at Nov 07 2022 01:19 PM

Kobe Paras in action for Altiri Chiba. (c) B.LEAGUE
Kobe Paras made the most of his 13-minute stint to help Altiri Chiba overcome the Yamagata Wyverns, 87-73, in the second division of Japan's B.League on Sunday at the Oamishirasato Arena.

Paras came off the bench to contribute 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting, along with two rebounds and two steals in the victory. 

Altiri pulled away in the third quarter, building a 69-56 spread before going on to lead by as much as 18 points, 78-60, early in the fourth quarter. 

Brandon Ashley led Chiba with 18 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, while Leo Lyons contributed 16 points.

It was a bounce-back win for Altiri, which absorbed a 90-77 defeat to the Wyverns on Saturday. Paras also had 10 points in a reserve role in that loss. 

Chiba improved to 8-3 in the 2022-23 season, still the best record in Division 2.

James Bell led Yamagata with 17 points, while Javier Carter added 16 points in a losing effort.

