NBA: Devin Booker sparks Suns' rally past Hawks

Devin Booker led all scorers with 38 points, and a 35-19 fourth quarter powered the Phoenix Suns to a come-from-behind, 121-117 defeat of the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday in Phoenix.

The Suns were outscored 40-27 in the third quarter and trailed by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter, but a game-ending 15-4 run completed the Phoenix rally.

Booker capped a 7-0 burst that ignited the end-of-game run with a long, step-back jumper off one of Chris Paul's game-high 13 assists. The basket forced a 113-113 tie.

Bogdan Bogdanovic responded with a jump shot on the other end to push Atlanta back in front with 1:29 left. It was the Hawks' final field goal of the night.

Phoenix took command when Frank Kaminsky and Jae Crowder scored on transition baskets, part of the Suns' 14-2 advantage in fast-break points.

Kaminsky, who played almost 30 minutes off the bench with Deandre Ayton scratched from the lineup late due to a leg injury, finished with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Crowder scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Paul notched 16 points and Landry Shamet came off the bench to shoot 3-of-6 from 3-point range en route to 12 points.

Atlanta built its second-half lead in part from out-shooting Phoenix from deep. Trae Young went 4-of-9 from long range on his way to 31 points, and Bogdanovic hit four 3-pointers on an 18-point night.

John Collins shot 9-of-12 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. He posted a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hawks went 13-of-33 from deep on the night but were 0-for-7 in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix outscored Atlanta in the paint, 48-32. Booker, who shot 9-of-12 from inside the arc and 5-of-9 beyond it, scored 10 of the Suns' interior points.

The loss marks three straight for Atlanta, which began a four-game road swing with Saturday's contest.