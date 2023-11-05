The Magnolia Hotshots in action in the PBA Commissioner's Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The Magnolia Hotshots may have won all 11 of their games in the PBA on Tour, but the PBA Commissioner's Cup is a different situation altogether.

This is why Magnolia coach Chito Victolero is calling on the Hotshots to focus on the conference in order to achieve their goal.

“(Here) we start again. ‘Yung 11-0 tapos na ‘yun," said Victolero following their 110-103 win over the TNT Tropang GIGA on Sunday.

"That’s past, and we need to stay on the present,” he added. “We look at this conference with commitment to our goal.”

Victolero said there are adjustments to be made based on their back-and-forth exchange with the Tropang GIGA who managed to threatened until the end.

“We need to be consistent… In the first half we led the game but may time [na] nagre-relax kami,” he said.

Tyler Bey had 31 points for the Hotshots, but Victolero said the import also has adjustments to do.

The coach cited that Bey came from a league in Israel where there are several imports per team, unlike in the Philippines.

"In Israel, there are a lot of import. Here, he's only one. He can provide us that energy and leadership. He has a lot of adjustment from that," said Victolero.

"But we're very patient with Tyler. Ang maganda sa batang ito he always listens... This guy was banged up the whole game, but he kept on playing hard. I talked to him about enjoying the game. That’s part of our system also."

The Hotshots will go for a 2-0 start when they play Phoenix Super LPG next Sunday, November 12, at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.