Paul Lee of Magnolia in action against TNT. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The Magnolia Chicken Timplados used a series of runs to beat the TNT Tropang GIGA, 110-102, in the opening game of the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

The Hotshots rode on an aggressive start, before weathering the Tropang GIGA furious fightback to notch a first win in the import-flavored tourney.

Import Tyler Bey scored 31 points, including several highlight-reel plays on top of 20 big rebounds for Magnolia. Mark Barroca added 19, while Paul Lee had 17.

Their output fended off Quincy Miller's 37-point performance for TNT, which also got 28 from Calvin Oftana.

From an 13-13 deadlock, the Hotshots unloaded a 13-0 blitz on Barroca’s lead to create a 26-13 separation late in the first quarter.

The Tropang GIGA made a fight out of it in the second period with Miller doing heavy damage with 11 points in a span of four minutes. Kelly Williams drilled a trey to bring TNT to within 39-35, but Magnolia still managed to stay ahead to take a 56-49 halftime lead.

Miller paired with Calvin Oftana in the third period in piecing together an 11-0 run and knotted the count at 66-66 midway through the quarter.

However, the Hotshots surged again with Bey hitting successive shots and James Laput connecting a jumper that hiked Magnolia's lead to 19, 100-81.

The Troping GIGA made a final hurrah, engineering a 6-2 exchange, but their efforts fell short.

The PBA season formally opened with its traditional march of teams, with each squad parading with their respective muses.



Barangay Ginebra had Heaven Peralejo, Magnolia had Julie Anne San Jose, while the Tropang GIGA paraded with Atasha Muhlach during the opening rites.

Volleyball star Vanie Gandler and obstacle course racer Kaizen Dela Cerna represented NLEX and Meralco, respectively, while as Yukii Takahashi represented Phoenix.

San Miguel had Franki Russel, Converge had Yskaela Yaena Fujimoto, and Northport walked with Angel Santos. Rain or Shine had two muses in Mary Jane Encabo and Jennelle Noblezada, while Terrafirma paraded Saira Khan.

The league also paid tribute to Gilas Pilipinas on Sunday night.

It was a homage for the team's successful campaign in 19th Asian Games where the Tim Cone-mentored nationals ended a 61-year gold medal the continental tourney.

Among present in the awarding ceremony are Gilas' Scottie Thompson, June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Japeth Aquilar, Chris Newsome, Kevin Alas, Calvin Oftana, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, and Arvin Tolentino.

Also feted were Brandon Ganuelas Rosser, Jamie Malonzo and Christian Standhardinger, who were part of the Gilas squad that reclaimed the Southeast Asian gold.