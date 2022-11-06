Volleyball: La Salle sweeps Ateneo to secure SSL semis seat

La Salle's Angel Canino in action against the Ateneo Blue Eagles. SSL Photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The De La Salle Lady Spikers booked their spot in the semifinals of the Shakey's Super League Collegiate Preseason Tournament after dismissing their archrivals, the Ateneo Blue Eagles, in straight sets.

Angel Canino and Thea Gagate came up with big numbers in the Lady Spikers' 25-17, 25-23, 25-10 triumph on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

It was a bounce-back win for the Lady Spikers, who lost in straight sets to the Adamson Lady Falcons in their last match of the second round on Saturday. They vented their ire on their rivals, completing the sweep in just an hour and 28 minutes.

"Iniisip lang po namin kaya namin 'to. Nilaro lang namin kung ano ang kaya naming lahat," said Gagate, who had 12 points on eight kills and four blocks for La Salle.

"Siguro iniisip namin 'yung loss namin kahapon, inisip namin na babawi kami, kasi kayang-kaya naman namin," she also said.

La Salle pulled away late to take the opening set, but the Blue Eagles looked poised to tie the match after taking a 22-20 advantage.

A service error by Makana Kowalski and a hit by Canino tied the frame at 22, before Ateneo committed a violation that shifted the lead to La Salle, 23-22. The Blue Eagles forced a last tie when Lyann De Guzman uncorked a crosscourt hit, but they had no answer for Gagate and Canino down the stretch.

The towering Gagate put La Salle at set point with a quick hit from the middle, and Canino wrapped up the second set with a sharp crosscourt attack.

The Lady Spikers went on to dominate the third set to complete the sweep. They finished with a 39-30 advantage in kills and a 9-3 lead in blocks, and scored a whopping 18 aces against the Blue Eagles.

The rookie Canino fired 19 points on 16 kills. Leila Cruz contributed nine points including three blocks and four aces; setter Marionne Alba accounted for six of La Salle's points from the service line.

No Ateneo player reached double-digits, with Faith Nisperos limited to eight points. AC Miner also had eight points on four kills and two blocks, while Vanie Gandler scored all seven of her points on attacks.

The Lady Spikers swill play Adamson University in the semis, while the Blue Eagles have been relegated to the classification phase against Perpetual Help.