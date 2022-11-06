Scottie Thompson nailed the game-winning triple for Barangay Ginebra against San Miguel. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Scottie Thompson nailed the game-winning three-pointer as Barangay Ginebra completed a massive comeback to stun San Miguel Beer, 97-96, on Sunday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Gin Kings erased a 19-point deficit en route to their third consecutive victory in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup, hiking their record to 5-2.

Thompson completed their rally by drilling the go-ahead triple from the left corner off an assist by Justin Brownlee with just 4.8 seconds left. The reigning PBA Most Valuable Player helped seal the win by forcing a turnover on SMB import Devon Scott in the final possession of the game.

Brownlee sparked Ginebra's comeback and finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, while Thompson finished with 14 points, six boards, six dimes, and five steals.

The Beermen fell to 3-4 in the conference.