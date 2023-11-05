Jaja, JT Marvelous still undefeated in V.League

Jaja Santiago celebrates with her teammates from JT Marvelous after a point against the NEC Red Rockets. Photo courtesy of JT Marvelous on X [@Marvelous_JT].

Jaja Santiago and JT Marvelous extended their perfect start to six matches after a 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of the NEC Red Rockets on Sunday at the Park Arena Komaki.

JT Marvelous is currently sitting on top of the league standings in the 2023-24 V.League Division 1.

Santiago contributed 13 points on nine kills, three blocks, and an ace in JT Marvelous' latest win. American import Andrew Drews had 19 points, including four rejections.

As a team, JT Marvelous had ten blocks, which the NEC coach said was the major factor in the result.

Meanwhile, Jia De Guzman and the Denso Airybees could not sustain a good start in a 25-17, 16-25, 13-25, 23-25 loss to the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis.

De Guzman came off the bench in the second and third sets.

Minami Nakamoto had 18 points in the loss for Denso, which dropped to 1-3 in the tournament.