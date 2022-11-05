Carl Tamayo of Gilas Pilipinas during the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup game vs Japan at the Istora Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Carl Tamayo will miss the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers due to an ankle injury that requires rest and rehabilitation.

The reigning UAAP Rookie of the Year revealed after the University of the Philippines' triumph over the University of the East on Saturday that he has asked to be excused from Gilas Pilipinas' upcoming games in the qualifiers.

"May mga previous injury ako na kailangan i-rehab," said Tamayo, who was scoreless in a 13-minute stint in UP's 83-69 win over the Red Warriors.

He suffered the right ankle sprain in their first round encounter against the Red Warriors last October 19.

"Sinusubukan namin kausapin 'yung Gilas. Nag-send naman kami ng formal letter to excuse," he added. "Nararamdaman ko sa sarili ko na I need to rest and rehab. I think Gilas will understand naman."

Tamayo has been a mainstay of the Philippine national team in the past year, playing three games in the qualifiers where he averaged 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assist in over 17 minutes of playing time.

He is one of three UAAP players to be called up in the November window of the FIBA qualifiers along with Ateneo center Ange Kouame and De La Salle University rookie Kevin Quiambao. Gilas will be on the road for the window, playing away games in Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Tamayo admits that at his current status, he does not believe that he will be able to contribute at a high level for the national team.

"I think I'm not 100% na pupunta sa Gilas, at 'di ako makakatulong pag 'di ako 100%," he said. "'Di ako confident saa sarili ko,"

"One of the reasons kung bakit dinesisyunan namin ni coach [Goldwin Monteverde] na wag muna akong sumama ngayon kasi di rin ako makaktulong sa sitwasyon," he added.

Tamayo says he intends to formally talk to Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes to explain his situation. The forward has not missed games for the Fighting Maroons in the UAAP, where he is averaging 14.44 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

The young forward vowed that he will be available should the national team come calling in the sixth window of the qualifiers in February 2023.

"Lagi naman ako open para tumulong sa Pilipinas. Ngayon lang talaga, feeling ko na alanganin yung sarili ko and I think Gilas will understand my situation," he said.