Football: Filipinas set for friendlies vs. Chile

Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine women's national football team returns to action in November, as they embark on a historic trip to Chile for training camp and matches.

The Filipinas will hold an 11-day training camp in Chile, which remains part of their preparations for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. The camp will include two matches against the country's national team.

The first match is slated on 12 November at the Estadio Sausalito in Viña del Mar with the rematch set three days later at the Municipal dela Pintana in the capital Santiago. Both matches are authorized by FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

"The camp and the matches are historic as this will be the first time the PFF will be sending the team to South America," said Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta. "With less than a year before the Women's World Cup, the PFF wants to make sure that the team continues to stay sharp and ready."

The Filipinas have already called up 23 players for the camp, the bulk of which played in the team's competitions this year including the AFF Women's Championship and the Southeast Asian Games.

PFF general secretary Atty Edwin Gastanes expressed gratitude to the Football Federation of Chile for hosting the Filipinas for the camp and matches.

"We are grateful to our friends from the Football Federation of Chile for their help," said Gastanes. "Not only are they giving the Filipinas quality opposition with their women's national team, but they will also provide good accommodations and facilities for the team to sustain their buildup for the World Cup."

Chile, bannered by top goal-keeper Christiane Endler of Lyon, qualified for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and are currently ranked No. 38 by FIFA.

They are in the continental playoff for the three remaining FFWC 2023 berths.

"It's a great opportunity for the team to continue testing their abilities and to improve," said Filipinas team manager Jeff Cheng.

The Filipinas are grouped with New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland in the World Cup next year.



