Carlos Yulo of the Philippines finished eighth in the men’s all-around final at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool on Friday night (UK time).

Yulo tried to duplicate his sixth place ranking at the end of the preliminaries at M&S Arena, but he struggled in the horizontal bar — his last routine — to score 82.098.

It's not the end of the line yet for Yulo, though.

He will look to reclaim the floor exercise gold in the final on Saturday. On Sunday, also UK time), the 22-year-old is expected to be in the thick of the fight in the vault and the parallel bars.

Daiki Hashimoto of Japan won gold; Zhang Boheng of China, the 2021 champion, copped silver; while Japanese Wataru Tanigawa bagged the bronze.

Zhang and Hashimoto, the reigning Olympic champion, finished 1-2 in last year's world championships.

