Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Cignal HD Spikers kept the struggling Farm Fresh Foxies winless in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

They notched a 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17 victory over the young squad on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, to improve to 3-2.

Leading the way for Cignal was Ces Molina with 20 points, while Ria Meneses and Vanie Gandler poured in 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Foxies failed to complete a comeback in Set 1, where they closed the gap at 23-24, but HD Spikers ultimately won the frame with a point from Molina.

They snatched Set 2, however, leading as much as 7, but the next sets were a different story.

Cignal head coach Shaq Delos Santos said they still need to work out things despite clinching another win.

"Ang dami pa naming kailangang trabahuhin, ang dami pa naming kailangang i-work out talaga. The good thing, na-overcome namin 'yung ganung challenges," he said.

Molina added that the "young and aggressive" Foxies still have the potential to bounce back.

Farm Fresh fell to 0-6 in the tournament.