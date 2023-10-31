Vanie Gandler celebrates a point for Cignal HD against Akari. PVL Media.

MANILA -- The Cignal HD Spikers have finally ended the bleeding as they snapped their two-game losing skid in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

They halted Akari Chargers' winning streak in four sets, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, and improved to 2-2 after taking defeats against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans and the Creamline Cool Smashers.

Vanie Gandler credited her teammates after earning Player of the Game honors, as she notched 14 points on 13 attacks, on top of 13 excellent digs.

"I know how hard we've been working and I know we can do it. We are just struggling a little bit. But I can see that everyone's really finding a way to learn from all mistakes. My team really helped me, I could not have done this without them," Gandler said.

Cignal head coach Shaq Delos Santos said this victory will be impactful for the recovery of HD Spikers.

"Sobrang laki ng impact nito sa amin. Sabi ko nga sa kanila, kailangan makuha namin game na 'to... Hopefully, maka-recover ulit kami, not enough iyon," Delos Santos said as they look forward to chipping in wins.

The HD Spikers will face Farm Fresh on Saturday, November 4. Akari, meanwhile, is now at 3-2.