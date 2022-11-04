Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson, MPL Season 10 rookie of the season. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson of Bren Esports is the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Philippines' rookie of the season for the league's 10th season.

KyleTzy follows TNC Pro Team's Jomarie "Escalera" Delos Santos, who was last season's top rookie.

KyleTzy averaged 2 kills a game, and 4.12 assists per game in his first season in Bren Esports.

The young jungler, along with veteran Angelo "Phewww" Arcangel and fellow rookie Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo, led Bren to its first playoff appearance in 2 seasons, after missing it in seasons 8 and 9 of the local leagues.

Head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro previously described the young jungler as a "jackpot." He then revealed that KyleTzy was supposed to be a Season 9 acquisition but was restricted by an astronomical contract payout.

"[For] KyleTzy, it was hard really. He was buried in a contract with an amateur team. I'm not going to namedrop. He was my top prospect in Season 9. Unfortunately, the buyout was astronomic for a player of this calibre and all the experience," Duckeyyy said of the young star last September 25.

He added: "We hit the jackpot with KyleTzy and Owgwen."