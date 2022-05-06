Joemarie "Escalera" Delos Santos with his teammates ahead of their match against Omega Esports in the MPL-Philippines Season 9 playoffs. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA - TNC Pro Team mid-laner Joemarie "Escalera" Delos Santos was hailed the best rookie of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 9, the league announced Friday.

Escalera earned the most cumulative points with 38, followed by teammates EXP-laner Mark "Kramm" Genzon Rustana (35), and gold laner Robee Bryan "Yasuwo" Pormocille (10)

In an interview with reporters last Saturday after advancing into the MPL - Philippines Season 9 playoffs, Escalera said his motivation to play hard was fueled by his father getting sick.

"Binuhay niya po ako na mabuting tao atsaka, hindi niya po ako ginutom. Tapos nung na-stroke po siya para sa'kin parang hindi ko na siya pababayaan - sila ni mama at si papa," said Escalera, whose in-game name stemmed from his former roots as a jeepney driver.

Escalera racked 212 assists throughout the season, averaging 4.82 dimes per game.

Escalera was known to have started his career in amateur squad ArkAngel, shining in his Season 9 debut for TNC Pro Team.

TNC placed 3rd in MPL-Philippines Season 9 after a sweep by eventual Grand Finalists Omega Esports in the lower bracket finals.