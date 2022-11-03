Juan GDL barely plays in Wolves win in Lithuania

Juan Gomez de Liaño played garbage-time minutes in BC Wolves' 100-85 victory over Uniclub Casino-Juventus in the group stage of the King Mindaugas Cup on Wednesday.

Gomez de Liaño checked in with 34 seconds left in the game with victory secured at Alytus Sports and Recreation Center in Alytus city.

Except for a turnover, he didn't register any other stat.

In his competition debut on October 26 — a 95-70 victory against Labas Gas Prienai — the former UP Fighting Maroon played 6 minutes, in which he grabbed 4 rebounds.

<link: competition>

Juan Gomez de Liano grabs 4 rebounds in Wolves BC debut

Hugo Invernizzi scored 15 points to lead Wolves.

Gomez de Liaño has said he wants to use his experience in Lithuania to inspire his countrymen to play in Europe.

He previously played in Japan, Indonesia, and the PBA D-League, all this year.