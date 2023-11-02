Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Petro Gazz Angels remained undefeated in the second 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference after sweeping the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers on Thursday.

Petro Gazz had to tighten their grip in the first two sets before cruising to a 25-22, 27-25, 25-14 victory over the Cargo Movers at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Ranya Musa had a stellar showing with 11 points on 10 attacks and a block to lead the Angels for their 4-0 win-loss card, tying the defending champions Creamline Cool Smashers atop the standings.

Petro Gazz had to fight neck and neck against F2 in the second set as Aiza Maizo-Pontillas forced a set extension off pointed attack, 24-all.

Aby Maraño gave F2 a chance to win the set as she went for a quick hit to reach set point anew, 25-24, but Jonah Sabete hammered a crosscourt spike before Ara Galang’s spike sailed out for a 26-25 reversal.

An attack by Sabete capped the set, giving the Petro Gazz a commanding 2-0 lead.

In the third set, it was all Angels as they quickly installed a 6-0 start – thanks to Remy Palma’s barrage of attack – forcing F2 coach Regine Diego to call for a timeout.

Grethcel Soltones widened their cushion midway of the set as she put away an overball, 15-7. An attack error by Myla Pablo before the Cargo Movers committed another miscue made the game an 11-point show, 20-9.

Petro Gazz never looked back from thereon.

Jolina dela Cruz was the lone bright spot for F2 with 13 points. Ivy Lacsina, who was the team’s leading scorer in the past games, struggled all night with just eight markers.

