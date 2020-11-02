PBA: Rain or Shine's Belga, Alaska's Manuel share Player of the Week nod

MANILA, Philippines -- After rising to the occasion and helping their team nail crucial wins in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, Vic Manuel of Alaska and Beau Belga of Rain or Shine wound up sharing Player of the Week honors for the period of October 26 to November 1.

Manuel averaged 21.0 points on 61% shooting, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last week as the Aces climbed to a 5-3 win-loss record.

He had 18 points and seven rebounds in a slim 99-96 win over TerraFirma, before outplaying close friend Calvin Abueva in putting up 24 points and seven boards in a 105-97 victory over Phoenix Super LPG.

Belga, for his part, had 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in Rain or Shine's lone game last week -- an 85-82 upset of Barangay Ginebra in overtime.

He scored five of his 20 points in the overtime period, none bigger than the dagger three-pointer in the final minute that gave the Elasto Painters the second spot in the league standings with their 4-1 slate.

Meanwhile, NLEX's Mark Ayonayon made his own mark, earning Rookie of the Week honors after helping the Road Warriors stun the erstwhile unbeaten TNT Tropang Giga, 109-98.

Complementing the backcourt tandem of Kevin Alas and Kiefer Ravena, Ayonayon had eight points and three rebounds in quality minutes off the bench to earn the citation.

