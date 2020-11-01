PSL postpones beach volleyball tourney in wake of Typhoon Rolly

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Philippine Superliga (PSL) will postpone its planned Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup in the wake of Typhoon Rolly, which is the strongest storm recorded in 2020 so far.

PSL Chairman Philip Ella Juico confirmed to ABS-CBN News that they have decided to reschedule the tournament to the middle of February 2021.

The Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup was initially set for November 26 to 29 in Subic Bay, with at least 16 teams competing.

"We expect heavy damage," Juico said. "I assume our member teams, most of which have strong nationwide presence, will assist in rescue, recovery, and rehabilitation efforts."

In a statement, the PSL said it came to the decision "after many hours of deliberation," as they took into account the ongoing typhoon, as well as the safety of the players who will compete in the Challenge Cup and the frontliners who will render essential public services.

"It is a matter of public knowledge that PSL labored hard for five months, as quarantine levels periodically changed, to produce international-standard health and safety protocols compliant with and responsive to the stringent rules of the IATF, the Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine Sports Commission," the league said.

"The PSL was the only non-professional sports and women's league to have been granted an IATF (approval) for training and competitions," it added.

Nonetheless, the PSL said it would "step out of the way" so that the agencies it was working with -- including those in the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority -- can focus on attending to the public emergency.

"The PSL will find ways to support the work to be done," the league said.

Metro Manila and nearby provinces remain under tropical cyclone warning signal No. 4, as per PAGASA. Typhoon Rolly first made landfall in Bato, Catanduanes at 4:50 a.m., and a second landfall in Tiwi, Albay at 7:20 a.m.

It made a third landfall in San Narciso, Quezon on Sunday noon.