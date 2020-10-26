PSL planning Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup in November

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Superliga (PSL) plans to hold its Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup at the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority in late November, league commissioner Ian Laurel announced on Monday.

The PSL received approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force to push through with its tournament in a "bubble" last October 16.

In an appearance on Sports Page, Laurel said they have tentatively scheduled the beach volleyball competition for November 26, 27, 28 and 29.

"Subic is pandemic-ready, as they said," Laurel said. "Remember it was in Subic where we had beach volleyball in the Southeast Asian Games. So pagdating sa standard we know it is world-class."

"We are trying to give our teams and the players at least a month to practice and to have some more physical conditioning," he added. "It will actually be a three-day tournament but we will have to, of course, allocate a few more days for ingress and egress."

The PSL's eight franchises are allowed to enter two teams into the tournament. Teams from other leagues -- including the Premier Volleyball League -- are also welcome to join. Laurel said they have already extended an invitation to the pair of Bernadeth Pons and Sisi Rondina, who now play under the Rebisco banner.

"Si Sisi, si Bernadeth Pons 'di po 'yan iba sa PSL, love na love natin 'yan. And the other beach volleyball players as well. They're very much welcome," he said.

Laurel expects their bubble will be composed of 150 people. They will stay in two hotels in Subic Bay, both of which are within walking distance from both the practice court and the playing venue itself. One hotel will be for quarantine, where the players will stay while waiting for the results of their RT-PCR tests. The other hotel will be where they will stay for the duration of the tournament.

The PSL is looking to follow the PBA and Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 as leagues that have already returned to action in bubble set-ups.

"PBA was very, very helpful to us," Laurel said. "Things that they have done to get the approval, the way that they're doing it right now, I think it paved the way for the PSL's appeal to be accommodated by the IATF."