MANILA - Rebisco will still back the Philippine National Volleyball Federation's (PNVF) Champions League in November even as both of its club teams will not participate.

The PNVF will hold a Champions League for men and women's teams next month, with seven teams competing in each division.

The men's event will be held from November 29 to December 4, while the women's tournament is on November 20-25. Five Premier Volleyball League (PVL) squads will see action -- F2 Logistics, Perlas, Cherry Tiggo, Sta. Lucia, and PetroGazz. Baguio and California Precision Sports complete the participants.

Pools confirmed. Stage is set.



The FIRST PNVF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE (W). November 20 - 25, 2021.



COMING SOON | https://t.co/Y5Tu4ViUqf pic.twitter.com/qEl3VAHwFY — Volleyball Philippines (@volleyball_phi) October 29, 2021

Philippine men’s volleyball, coming back in 30 days.



The FIRST PNVF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE for men. November 29 - December 4, 2021.



Coming soon | https://t.co/Y5Tu4ViUqf pic.twitter.com/hX2jkK4YQg — Volleyball Philippines (@volleyball_phi) October 30, 2021

But Rebisco's professional volleyball teams -- the Creamline Cool Smashers and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans -- will not participate.

Rebisco team managers Alan Acero for Creamline and Rolando Delfino for Choco Mucho said the two teams were given time to rest and recharge, mentally and physically, and for them to reconnect with family after their very hectic training and playing schedule since April this year.

Rebisco will still support the competition as the event's platinum sponsor.

"We commend the PNVF for this competition that brings together the country’s top caliber teams, not just from the PVL but from the regions as well. Metro Manila teams will be competing with provincial volleyball teams and is a big step in our common dream to grow the sport," said Noric Ng, Business Unit Head of Rebisco.

"Next year the PNVF intends to welcome more teams across the country as well. We at Rebisco are happy that our national volleyball program is moving in the right direction," he added.