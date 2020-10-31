PBA to resume games Tuesday, vows health of bubble participants a priority

Watch more in iWantTFC

The PBA on Saturday announced it will resume playing games in the bubble in Pampanga starting Tuesday.

That will be 4 days after it postponed action in the 2020 Philippine Cup, following the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19 as a player and a game official tested positive for the virus.

“This is to ensure that the PBA complies with the protocols recommended by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID),” the league said in an announcement.

The PBA assured that it will comply with recommendations set by the IATF:



Completion of 10-day isolation of Blackwater player from the date of swabbing before resuming the games;

Completion of 14-day quarantine and testing before entering the bubble for all those who will test positive moving forward; and

The appointment of an independent marshall who shall oversee and ensure compliance with health and safety protocols, as recommended by the DILG.

The league, in coordination with the Clark Development Corp., will also have a separate temporary quarantine facility within the Clark Freeport Zone.

“We would like to reiterate that the PBA bubble has not been breached but we must always strengthen our protocols in consultation with the IATF and NTF to ensure the safety of everyone in the bubble,” said the league.