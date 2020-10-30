PBA games suspended while awaiting instruction from IATF

MANILA -- (UPDATED) The Philippines Basketball Association (PBA) has decided to postpone its live games starting Friday, October 30, as ordered by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19.

"In compliance with the recommendation of the IATF-EID Technical Working Group and the DOH Advisory Group of Experts and to ensure the integrity and safety of the PBA bubble, the league is postponing the games starting TODAY, October 30, until the new protocols proposed by the IATF and DOH are out in place," the league said in a statement.

"The PBA would like to thank the IATF, DOH and Clark Development Corporation (CDC) for their continuous support and guidance."

The PBA was supposed to stage the games between NorthPort and Magnolia at 4 p.m. and Barangay Ginebra against defending San Miguel Beer at 6:45 p.m. inside the league bubble in Pampanga.

Last Sunday, a Blackwater player was extracted from the bubble and transferred to the Athletes' Village in New Clark City, after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The player's positive test came three days after a referee was tagged as a suspected positive case.

This affected the PBA's schedule, particularly games involving Blackwater Elite.