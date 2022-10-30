UAAP: UP avenges first-round loss to NU

Zavier Lucero starred in UP's win over NU. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The University of the Philippines tightened its grip on the top spot in the league standings after a 75-63 victory over the National University Bulldogs, Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Fighting Maroons avenged their only loss of the first round of UAAP Season 85 against the Bulldogs and extended their winning streak to four games. They now have a 7-1 win-loss record in the men's basketball tournament.

Carl Tamayo hit a pair of clutch jumpers in the final three minutes, and UP got superb performances from Cyril Gonzales and Zavier Lucero as the Fighting Maroons overturned a double-digit first half deficit.

The defending champions turned what had been a tight ball game into a relatively comfortable triumph by holding NU scoreless in the final four minutes and 33 seconds of the ball game. After a PJ Palecielo and-1 gave the Bulldogs a 63-62 lead, UP proceeded to end the game on a 13-0 scoring blast.

"I really think that our defense in the third quarter changed 'yung [complexion of the] game," UP coach Goldwin Monteverde said. "Guys adjusted well, and na-prevent namin 'yung mga penetrations na nangyari noong first half."

Lucero finished with 16 points, five assists and four rebounds while hitting buzzer-beating triples to end the first and second quarters. Gonzales had 15 points, 12 points of which came in the final quarter, while Tamayo had eight points and six boards.

National U absorbed a second straight loss to fall to 5-3 in the season.

The Bulldogs led by as much as 11 points in the first half but couldn't maintain their control of the game. A Lucero triple to end the first half allowed UP trail by just three points, 40-37, at the break, and they opened the third with back-to-back buckets from Henry Galinato to snatch the lead, and the momentum.

It was back-and-forth from there, with UP unable to put NU away. Palacielo's putback -- plus a bonus free throw -- gave the Bulldogs a 63-62 lead with 4:33 left.

Unfortunately for NU, it would be their last bucket of the game. A James Spencer layup on the other end shifted the lead back for the Fighting Maroons, and sparked a 13-0 closing run. Tamayo nailed two jumpers in that stretch, and Gonzales drilled the dagger three-pointer with 47.3 seconds left to push the lead to double-digits, 73-63.

Gonzales capped his career game with the layup that pegged the final score with 32.1 ticks on the clock.

"Masaya siyempre, ginawa ko lang 'yung dapat kong gawin, 'yung role ko. Bonus na lang sa akin 'yung puntos," Gonzales later said of his performance.

Michael Malonzo led NU with 12 points, while Steve Nash Enriquez added 11 points in a 17-minute stint. NU shot just 39.1% in the game and committed 26 turnovers that led to 19 points for the Fighting Maroons. They were particularly woeful from long-range, making just three of their 23 attempts.

The Scores:

UP 75 -- Lucero 16, Gonzales 15, Spencer 11, Tamayo 8, Galinato 8, Diouf 5, Cagulangan 4, Abadiano 4, Fortea 3, Alarcon 1, Calimag 0, Ramos 0, Lina 0.

NU 63 -- Malonzo 12, Enriquez 11, Yu 9, John 8, Baclaan 7, MAnansala 4, Galinato 3, Palacielo 3, Figueroa 2, Clemente 2, Minerva 2, Mahinay 0, Tibayan 0.

Quarters: 21-22, 37-40, 54-52, 75-63.