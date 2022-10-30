Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in action during his semifinal match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, 29 October 2022. Georgios Kefalas, EPA-EFE.



BASEL, Switzerland -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Holger Rune will put October victory streaks on the line in the Basel final on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime will bid to make it three successive ATP titles after he eased to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

Denmark's 19-year-old Rune outlasted veteran Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (8/6), saving four set points in a tiebreaker which could have taken the match into a deciding third set.

Rune has won his last nine matches while Auger-Aliassime is undefeated in his last 12.

"It's been a fantastic week," said Auger-Aliassime. "It's been very close to perfect.

"I've been serving amazing and haven't been broken once yet so far -- but there is still one more match to go.

"I'm playing some great tennis and I've been able to beat the best in the world."

Bautista Agut is the last player to have got the better of Auger-Aliassime, beating him in Astana earlier this month -- before the Canadian went on his spree by winning in Florence and Antwerp.

US Open champion Alcaraz is the first top-20 player Auger-Aliassime has beaten in his 12-match winning run.

The Canadian, though, has a hold over the 19-year-old Spaniard as this was his third victory over him in as many meetings.

Auger-Aliassime -- who is chasing a spot in the season-ending ATP Finals -- took the initiative from the start of the match, serving nine aces and hitting 23 winners with nine unforced errors.

Alcaraz had just one break point in Auger-Aliassime's final service game, but he did not take it and two points later he was shaking hands with his victorious opponent at the net.

Neither Rune nor Auger-Aliassime have lost serve this week.

"One of us will be broken tomorrow - I hope it's not me," Rune said. "Felix is playing some great tennis."

The youngster, who beat Bautista Agut with more than 40 winners, called the semi-final win "brutal."

"It was tough with long rallies. I played as aggressive as I could and took every chance.

"I though we were going to a third set but I'm happy I managed to stay focused."

