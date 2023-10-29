NCAA: San Sebastian sends San Beda to back-to-back losses

MANILA -- The San Sebastian Golden Stags held on down the stretch for a 75-67 upset of San Beda University in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament, Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Golden Stags got a clutch bucket from Romel Calahat to fend off Jacob Cortez and the Red Lions, hiking their record to 4-8 in the season.

San Sebastian led by as much as 11 points before Cortez rallied San Beda back into the contest. The guard knocked down a three-pointer that made it a one-possession game, 70-67, with still over three minutes to play.

But both teams struggled to convert their long-distance attempt in the ensuing possessions, before Calahat scored off a putback with 26.0 seconds left to push the Stags' lead to five, 72-67.

The Golden Stags were steady at the line in the closing seconds to send San Beda to their second straight loss.

Calahat finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Reggz Gabat led the Stags in scoring with 18 points.

Jomel Puno put up 16 points and nine boards, while Cortez had 15 points and five assists for the Red Lions, who fell to 7-4.

The scores:

SSC-R 75-Re. Gabat 18, Calahat 16, Are 14, Felebrico 12, Desoyo 7, Escobido 3, Sumoda 2, De Leon 2, Una 1, Shanoda 0, Castor

San Beda 67- Puno 16, Cortez 15, Tagle 9, Payosing 7, Gonzales 6, Jopia 6, Cuntapay 5, Alfaro 3, Llanera 0, Visser 0, Gallego 0

Quarterscores: 13-all; 36-28; 60-61; 75-67