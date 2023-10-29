NCAA: JRU outlasts Arellano for back-to-back wins

MANILA -- Jose Rizal University made it two wins in a row on Sunday after a slim 79-74 triumph over the Arellano Chiefs at the FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

Jonathan Medina had 16 points and eight rebounds in just 20 minutes as the Heavy Bombers improved to 8-4 in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament.

They remain in the hunt for a place in the Final 4.

Patrick Ramos had 15 points and Ry dela Rosa scored 12 -- including two clutch three-pointers in the final two minutes that allowed the Heavy Bombers to hold onto their lead.

Joshua Guiab had an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double to help JRU's cause.

Squandered in the loss was a 19-point outing from Jade Talampas.

The Chiefs fell to 2-9 in the season, as they failed to build on their upset of the San Beda Red Lions in their previous assignment.