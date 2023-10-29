The Filipinas in action against Australia in an Olympic qualifier at the Optus Stadium on October 29, 2023. PFF/PWNT/Neil Bravo

The Philippine women's football team was dominated by football powerhouse Australia during their clash at the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Sunday, Manila time.

The Matildas put on an impressive game before a home crowd at the Optus Stadium, shutting out the Filipinas, 8-0.

Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord each completed a hat trick, converting each opportunity they got against the Philippine defense.

The nationals were hoping to score an upset against the Matildas especially after dominating the 38th ranked Chinese Taipei, 4-1, last Thursday.

But Australia is the No. 11 team in the world and displayed the very reason for their superior ranking during their face off with the Filipinas.

Mary Fowler set the tone for the Matildas, sending the ball to the back of the net in the 15th minute.

Since then, the nationals found themselves on the defensive against the Aussies who used impressive ball handling and fluid passing.

Kerr and Foord spearheaded the Matildas' attack in that stretch, burying the nationals to a 7-0 deficit, before Klare Wheeler's strike in the 72nd minute.

The loss put the Filipinas' Olympic campaign in trouble as only the top team in each group and the best second-ranked will advance to the next round.

The Philippines will next battle Iran on Nov. 1 to wrap up their Olympic qualifier campaign in Group A.