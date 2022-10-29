UAAP, NCAA games canceled due to Paeng

The Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) and Adamson University (ADU) battle during the first round of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball in Pasay City on October 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP and the NCAA have canceled their games on Saturday, October 29, due to severe tropical storm Paeng.

The NCAA was set to hold a double-header at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan, with Season 98 games between Emilio Aguinaldo College and Arellano University, and College of St. Benilde and San Beda University.

Meanwhile, the UAAP canceled the afternoon games for men's basketball and women's badminton.

The decision was made after Metro Manila was placed under Signal No. 3, early Saturday morning. That meant that all collegiate activities -- including varsity events -- are suspended under the guidelines of the Commission on Higher Education.

The canceled UAAP men's basketball games would have pitted Adamson vs. Ateneo and La Salle vs. UST.

The UAAP still played two women's basketball games on Saturday morning.

La Salle defeated the University of Santo Tomas, 67-60, for a strong start to the second round of Season 85. Ateneo and Adamson are still playing as of press time.