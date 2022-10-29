Paeng washes out PVL games in Sta. Rosa

PVL games at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex have been canceled. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) has postponed the Reinforced Conference games scheduled for Saturday, October 29 at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

The league's organizing body, Sports Vision, announced the development on Saturday morning as Laguna is now under Signal No. 3 due to severe tropical storm "Paeng."

"When it comes to weather, the players’ safety and all those involved in each PVL staging is our priority," Sports Vision president Ricky Palou said.

The games scheduled for Saturday were between Cignal and Choco Mucho, and F2 Logistics and Petro Gazz. Those games will be rescheduled for a later date, saaid Palou.

PVL games are expected to resume on November 3 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan with Army facing Cignal and Choco Mucho clashing with Akari.