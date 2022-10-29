Football: PFF Women's Cup kicks off on Nov. 5

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) will launch its Women's Cup on November 5 at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

The Women's Cup will be the first PFF-sanctioned women's football competition since the PFF Women's League was last played in 2019-20 -- right before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PFF is hopeful that the Women's Cup will serve as a platform for players who can one day be selected for the Philippine women's national football team.

"The PFF Women's Cup is the restart of healthy competition among women's football teams here in the Philippines," said PFF President Mariano "Nonong" Araneta Jr.,

"The success of the Filipinas means that we must continue developing players for the national team, and the PFF Women's Cup is one of the avenues to hone promising and up and coming players," he added.

"It is the right time to relaunch our women's football competition through the PFF Women's Cup," said PFF secretary-general Atty. Edwin Gastanes.

"Our women's teams have long been yearning to have a competitive tournament brought on by the success of the Filipinas, and with the staging of the cup, the teams are raring to go not only to support the Women's National Team but more importantly to help reinvigorate women's football in the country."

Eight teams have confirmed their participation in the tournament, which will have a single-round robin elimination stage. The top four teams will advance to the knockout stages.

Among the participating teams are: PFF member-clubs Kaya FC-Iloilo and Stallion Laguna FC, PFF-invited clubs Tuloy FC and Azurri FC, and four UAAP teams in Ateneo de Manila University, Far Eastern University, University of the Philippines, and University of Santo Tomas.

Matches will be played every Saturday and Sunday, with midweek games to be played every Wednesday. Live-streaming will be available on the PFF Facebook and YouTube channels.