Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson was proud to share the court with Jalen Green, who also has Filipino roots, during the historic match between Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets on Friday (Philippine time).

During Filipino Heritage Night, Clarkson and Green faced off with each other in the NBA, making them the first two players of Filipino descent to share the court in the same game.

In the end, it was Clarkson and the Jazz who ran away with the victory after trouncing Green’s Rockets, 122-91, to keep their unblemished record.

Clarkson tallied 16 points along with six boards and three dimes, while rookie Green contributed with 13 markers and three rebounds for the Rockets.

After the match, Clarkson took to Instagram to celebrate the historic game with Green.

“@jalen is special, glad to share this moment in history, keep representing brodie!!!” he said.

Green’s mother, Bree Purganan, hails from Ilocos Sur, while Clarkson got his Filipino roots from his grandmother Marcelina Tullao Kingsolver, who is from Pampanga.

Clarkson has been making his name in the NBA after winning the 2020-2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, which was followed by reaching the 8,000-point club. He was drafted in 2014 by the Washington Wizards.

In 2018, Clarkson suited up for the Gilas Pilipinas for the 2018 Asian Games where the team finished in fifth place.

Meanwhile, Green has a stellar performance in the sport even before making it to the NBA. He won three championships with the US juniors basketball team including an MVP trophy in the 2018 FIBA U-17 World Cup.

He was selected by the Rockets as the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Last October 24, Green became the first rookie in Rocket’s franchise history to register at least 30 points and eight three-pointers in a game.