PVL: Des Cheng suffered ACL tear, Choco Mucho confirms

MANILA – Open hitter Des Cheng will not be completing the second 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference as she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear, according to the Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

Choco Mucho revealed the sad development on Saturday about Cheng, who had a bad fall in the second set against the Cignal HD Spikers at the Ynares Centre in Antipolo City last October 26.

In a statement, the team said that the MRI results showed that Cheng incurred an ACL injury on her right knee that will require surgery and rehabilitation.

“Management will ensure that Des is given the best possible treatment and medical care in order to get her back in fighting form,” the Flying Titans said.

“The team is saddened over this development, but is hopeful for her safe return. Thank you to everyone for your concern and keeping her in your prayers.”

Cheng finished the said game with four points and was replaced by Isa Molde until the third set. Choco Mucho swept the Cignal in the said match, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18.

The former La Salle captain is one of the two starting open spikers of the team alongside Sisi Rondina.

The purple shirts are currently holding a 2-1 win-loss card in the season-ending conference.