Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno was hailed as the most valuable player for the regular season of MPL Season 12.

KarlTzy averaged 2.27 kills, with 5.67 assists. He had a KDA ratio of 4.30 while he participated in 66 percent of kills.

KarlTzy was the series MVP twice-- in their round 1 matchup against Blacklist International, and in their round 1 matchup against RSG Philippines.

"Thank you sa mga sumusuporta samin dyan lalo na sa fans ng ECHO. Six seasons kong hinintay bago ko makuha ulit ito. Sobrang saya ko lang. Sobrang laking boost sa'kin," KarlTzy said.

ECHO led the group stage standings in MPL Season 12, bagging 11 straight wins, tied with Blacklist International during MPL Season 8.

KarlTzy's last major individual award was in MPL Season 6 when he led Bren Esports to the championship in 2021.

He was also the finals MVP in the M2 World Championships held in Singapore.

Meanwhile, his coach Archie "Tictac" Reyes was hailed this season's Best Coach. Matthew “Matt” Papag is this season's best rookie, as he lifted Omega into the playoffs.

Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse of Blacklist International will lead the fan awards after notching the Sportsmanship Award.

Renejay, known as an aggressive player on the roamer, adjusted his hero pool to fit in Blacklist's utility-based playstyle.

King Cyric "K1ngKong" Perez was also hailed the Freshest Face of the season while TNC Pro Team notched the Best Roster Reveal Execution Award.